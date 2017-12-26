Mugshots Grill & Bar Announces Acquisition

Ain’t Life Grand Investments, LLC and Chers Restaurant Group, LLC announce acquisition of Mugshots Grill & Bar

Hattiesburg, MS (RestaurantNews.com) Mugshots Grill & Bar was founded in 2004 by Chris McDonald and Ron Savell. They had little funds, but lots of family and friends to gather and work alongside them. In no time the dream was a reality. Mugshots Grill & Bar humbly opened its doors in Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, January 10, 2004.

Mugshots quickly began to grow and expand into multiple locations. With life and business taking the owners in different directions, they divided their company in 2008, each choosing defined areas for operations and development. Chris founded Ain’t Life Grand Investments, LLC and Ron founded Chers Restaurant Group, LLC. Since that time, Mugshots Grill & Bar has grown to 18 locations throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

Over the last 9 years, as Chris and Ron grew their territories, the need to come back together seemed to be more evident. Customers began noticing the subtle differences between locations such as menus, uniforms, and décor. Neither Chris or Ron wanted the customers to be confused or effected. Soon talks began about an acquisition to bring the company back together to ensure unity and consistency between all stores.

Today Ron Savell acquired operations of all Mugshots Grill & Bar franchised locations under his company, Chers Restaurant Group, LLC, based in Hattiesburg, MS.

With this acquisition, Savell explains franchise owners will benefit from streamlined resources, such as training and marketing materials, company branding, vendor availability, and menu/recipe guidelines, therefore tightening their daily operations and strengthening their long-term success as restaurant owners.

Chris McDonald stated, “Mugshots was a great opening act for my career, I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to take a little funky bar on 4th Street in Hattiesburg, MS to a regional brand along with Ron and a great group of people. A heartfelt thank you to all of our team members and fans who helped us get here. I can’t wait to see how far the Mugshots brand will go. Ron and his team have a great base to take the brand to a national platform. I will always love Mugshots and still plan on eating The McDonald Burger with my family for many years to come! My focus for the future will be growing our 2 other restaurant brands; Glory Bound Gyro Co. and Topher’s Rock ‘n Roll Grill. These brands are ready to explode! I am also excited to spend more time growing Making Life Grand, our nonprofit organization, and booking the next round of company sponsored mission trips.” said McDonald in closing.

Mugshots Franchisee Cliff Russum stated, “We are thrilled about this acquisition and the future of our company and brand. We look forward to working with other franchisees and continuing to help build the Mugshots name that so many people have come to know and love.”

In addition to this acquisition, there are immediate plans in the near future for two additional Mugshots Grill & Bar locations; Pearl, MS, a suburb of Jackson and Allen, TX, just north of Dallas.

Ron Savell stated, “Branching into Texas will bring branding recognition into a new region for us. This is an exciting time for Mugshots.”

