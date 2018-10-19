M&S Grill at the Inner Harbor has closed

M&S Grill, a McCormick & Schmick restaurant located in the Inner Harbor, has closed.

Opened in October 2003 at Harborplace, the establishment’s lease expired on Sunday and the parent company Landry’s Inc. chose not to renew it, said Landry’s Inc. chief operating officer Howard Cole in an email.

“We are grateful for the support of the local community and loyal patrons,” Cole said.

The company is working to relocate the employees affected by the closure, he said.

The nearby McCromick & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks at Pier 5 remains open.

M&S Grill was located on the first floor of Harborplace in a space that previously housed a Planet Hollywood restaurant.

