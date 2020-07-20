Mr. Mac’s Featured on Food Paradise





Food Network’s Food Paradise Show features Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese

Manchester, NH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese founded in Manchester, NH is pleased to announce that on July 22, 2020 at 10pm, they will be featured on a new episode of Food Paradise “Seafood – Eat Food!” on the popular Food Network channel. In November of 2019, the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise crew arrived at the Mr. Mac’s Tyngsboro location for an entire day of shooting the popular show.

Mr. Mac’s VP of Corporate Operations, Mark Murphy was the featured spokesperson for the episode and also featured was franchise owner of the Tyngsboro store, Harry Cheema. The location, which is located just across the street from the Pheasant Lane Mall was basically turned into a movie set for a full day shooting. “It was truly a fun and interesting experience to watch such a professional film crew do their thing!”, states co-founder of Mr. Mac’s Patrick Cain, “The entire Mr. Mac’s team and many of our customers got involved and are excited to find out if they appear on the national show. I’m quite confident that the Food Paradise team are now some of Mr. Mac’s biggest fans!”

Valerie Anderson and Patrick Cain founded Mr. Mac’s in 2010 and have focused on providing quality products and providing a wonderful family experience in all their restaurants. Their vision was to build a restaurant that they could someday share with the world through private ownership in local communities, building the brand through franchising. Over the last ten years, Mr. Mac’s has been voted numerous “Best of” awards and is known for their generous support of local charities.

Mr. Mac’s features everyone’s favorite comfort food offering 21 signature entrees, each having a unique combination of locally-sourced Cabot cheese and other fresh ingredients. Mr. Mac’s offers their cheesy goodness made-to-order, or as take-and-bakes. They also offer catering, party trays, online ordering and drive-thru pickup windows.

Other air dates and times can be found at: https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/shows/food-paradise/episodes/seafood-eat-food Mr. Mac’s has 4 locations: 497 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH – 2600 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH – 440 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro, MA – 175 Littleton Road, Westford, MA. For more information visit www.Mr-Macs.com .

About Mr. Mac’s

Seen as an alternative to fast food, Mr. Mac’s macaroni and cheese is a revolutionary concept, founded in 2010. Since opening, they have garnered local and national recognition as well as an extremely loyal following for their quality product and legendary customer service. Mr. Mac’s features some 21-signature mac and cheese recipes using gourmet cheese shredded daily along with premium pasta and the freshest ingredients. Guests may also create their own mac and cheese by choosing from a large variety of cheeses, veggies, meats, specialty sauces and seasonings, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Mr. Mac’s also offers a selection of fresh green salads and macaroni salads. Dine-in guests enjoy their baked to order entrees served piping hot in skillets. In addition to dine-in, all product is available as take-out, delivery and take n’ bake, with catering packages available for both business and social events. For more information visit www.Mr-Macs.com .

