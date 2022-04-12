Mr Gatti’s Launches Renewed Franchise Program, Sets Sights on Aggressive Growth for 2022

Iconic pizza and family entertainment concept breaks opening week volume record with new test unit; expects to open more than 20 restaurants this year

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Gatti’s Pizza – one of the most beloved names in the pizza and family entertainment industry – is proving its glory days are here and now and still to come. The brand’s re-energized expansion strategy has already added six units in 2022 to its rapidly growing pipeline with more than 20 new openings slated across the Sunbelt region by year’s end.

Additionally, in January, the iconic pizza and family entertainment concept opened a new restaurant in Brenham, Texas that includes a “Bellagio-style” water feature and a wall of local craft beers on tap. The Brenham opening made Mr Gatti’s history, setting the record for the brand’s top opening-week volume of all time.

Along with entering new markets, Mr Gatti’s Pizza’s franchisees are also adding and updating select locations in Austin, Texas. The 53-year-old legacy brand is best known for its family entertainment centers featuring an all-you-care-to-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet, plus redemption and non-redemption games and amusements. The new locations are just the beginning of a dedicated effort by Mr Gatti’s Pizza to expand the brand.

“We’re on a mission to bring the Mr Gatti’s Pizza experience to an entirely new group of families by opening new locations,” said Jim Phillips, CEO of the Fort Worth-based chain. “We are confident these new Mr Gatti’s Pizza locations will quickly establish themselves as an integral part of their communities and become popular destinations for anyone seeking great pizza and fun in a family-friendly environment.”

Since Thanksgiving 2019, Mr Gatti’s Pizza has signed multiple area development agreements and franchise agreements totaling more than 60 new locations, 25% of which were executed with existing franchisees. In 2021 and so far in 2022, Mr Gatti’s Pizza opened nine restaurants, with the brand’s average unit volumes for its Family Entertainment Centers exceeding pre-pandemic levels of $2.3 million (see Item 19 of 2021 FDD).

Mr Gatti’s offers a unique franchise model with three distinct formats that vary in feel and footprint: Delivery and Carryout only (DELCO), Small Family Entertainment Center (Small FEC) and Large Family Entertainment Center (FEC). During 2021, Mr Gatti’s Large Format FEC sales shot up an eye-popping 97.71% over 2020 levels. The brand also notably maintained its off-premises sales boost with DELCO sales jumping 5.11% compared to the year prior, building off a powerful base that had gained momentum during the worst of the pandemic.

“We’ve built impressive momentum over the past few years, and we look forward to proving that Mr Gatti’s Pizza’s best days are still ahead of us,” Phillips said.

For more information about Mr Gatti’s franchise opportunities, visit gattispizzafranchise.com .

About Mr Gatti’s

In 1969, James Eure opened the first Mr Gatti’s Pizza in Austin as a tribute to his wife’s family name. For more than a half century, Mr Gatti’s Pizza has grown to become one of the most beloved names in the pizza and family entertainment industry due to its firm commitment to providing best-in-class products, over-the-top customer service and an outstanding family experience. Mr Gatti’s Pizza champions uncompromising food quality that starts with daily hand-rolled dough, real provolone cheese and all-fresh ingredients, served in a family-first environment. After experiencing unprecedented franchise sales growth during 2020 and 2021, the company is expanding its franchise system. Mr Gatti’s Pizza currently has 120 units open or in development in eight states. To learn more about Mr Gatti’s Pizza, visit mrgattispizza.com , call 817.546.3500 or follow Mr Gatti’s Pizza on Facebook and Instagram .

