Mr Brews Taphouse Salutes Veterans with Folds of Honor Fundraiser

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant to host campaign benefitting nonprofit from Nov. 8-12

Birnamwood, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Brews Taphouse is devoted to supporting the men and women who bravely protect and serve our country.

That’s why this Veterans Day, the full-service craft brew pub and restaurant is honoring America’s heroes by fundraising for Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Mr Brews will donate 10% of the day’s proceeds to Folds of Honor. Additionally, from Nov. 8-12, guests who donate $2 to the nonprofit will receive a $5 bonus buck to spend on their next visit. Mr Brews will also have Folds of Honor t-shirts available for purchase at all of its locations with $5 from every shirt sold going toward the organization. The award-winning brand’s goal is to raise $5,000 to provide a scholarship to a family in need.

Year-round, Mr Brews offers franchise incentives to support military veterans who are looking to become entrepreneurs. Veterans can receive 15% off the initial franchise fee when they sign on to operate a Mr Brews restaurant.

“At Mr Brews, we’re committed to commemorating those who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe,” said Mr Brews Taphouse Chief Operating Officer Mark Leach. “We greatly value and appreciate our nation’s military personnel, so we’re proud to raise funds for Folds of Honor this year and to work with veterans every day by making it easier for them to franchise their own restaurant.”

Mr Brews is continuing to expand and successfully open new locations by partnering with passionate entrepreneurs who believe in their franchise model, “Freedom Within The Framework.” Through this model, the 16-unit chain is scaling its growth by providing its partners the framework to deliver on the brand promise, while providing the freedom to embrace their location’s individual personality.

Each Mr Brews location offers a selection of more than 50 beers on tap that are threaded together by the franchisee’s personal local favorites, popular national pours and rotating taps from the region’s seasonal collections. To complement its wide selection of beers, Mr Brews offers award-winning gourmet burgers that are scratch-made daily with its brand-specific blend of fresh ground meat.

To learn more about Mr Brews Taphouse franchise opportunities, email Mark Leach at mark@mrbrewstaphouse.com. For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 16 locations throughout Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

