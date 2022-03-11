Mr Brews Taphouse Ready to Fulfill Lifetime Offer to Aaron Rodgers

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant invites reigning MVP to celebrate his return to the Green Bay Packers with free food and drinks for life

Green Bay, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Brews Taphouse is making good on its promise to Aaron Rodgers and rewarding the future Hall of Famer’s decision to stay in Green Bay with FREE Burgers and Brews for LIFE!

In April 2021, the popular craft brew pub and restaurant made this grand proposal to Rodgers to persuade the beloved quarterback to finish his career as a Packer. Now, after his record-tying fourth MVP and the recent announcement that he will be returning to the green and gold for the 2022 season, Mr Brews is inviting Rodgers to visit its De Pere location and start his lifetime tab.

“We’re more than happy to follow through on our promise if it means Aaron continues to lead our Packers,” said Mr Brews COO Mark Leach. “We know Aaron still has a lot in the tank, and we can’t wait to see him come out of the tunnel for his 18th season at Lambeau. We hope Aaron can stop by so we can give him a much-deserved thank you!”

Each Mr Brews location offers a selection of more than 50 beers on tap that are threaded together by the franchisee’s personal local favorites, popular national pours and rotating taps from the region’s seasonal collections. To complement its wide selection of beers, Mr Brews offers award-winning gourmet burgers that are scratch-made daily with its brand-specific blend of fresh ground meat.

For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 14 locations throughout Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Mr Brews Taphouse

The post Mr Brews Taphouse Ready to Fulfill Lifetime Offer to Aaron Rodgers first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.