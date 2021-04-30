Mr Brews Taphouse Offers Aaron Rodgers Free Burgers & Brews for Life!

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant to serve up complimentary food and beer if future Hall of Famer remains a Packer

Green Bay, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Brews Taphouse has heard the rumors and refuses to stand idly by as a potential disaster unfolds in its back yard.

The popular craft brew pub and restaurant announced today that Aaron Rodgers and his fiancé will be welcome to eat and drink FREE at any Mr Brews Taphouse FOR LIFE if he agrees to finish his extraordinary, Hall of Fame career as a Green Bay Packer.

“Seriously, we can’t let Aaron go. No way, no how!” said Founder and CEO Steve Day. “Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season, but he is the face of our beloved franchise. We aren’t in a position to renegotiate his contract, but we can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like! Come on, Aaron – please stay!”

When it comes to Mr Brews Taphouse’s All-American craft burgers, the options are nearly endless. Choose from fan-favorites like the Kentucky Bourbon Classic, the Jalapeño Popper Burger, the Impossible Burger and the Brews-chetta Burger. Then, choose your favorite cheese and add extras, like a fried egg, bacon, extra patty … is your mouth watering yet?

Mr Brews Taphouse’s gourmet burgers begin daily with freshly ground meat that is a brand-specific blend. To complement the burger, Mr Brews Taphouse has worked with numerous bakeries to perfect its signature fresh-baked brioche bun. The result? An award-winning All-American burger.

For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook and Twitter .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 15 locations throughout Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

