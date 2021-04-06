Mr Brews Taphouse Makes Florida Debut, Plans to Rapidly Expand Throughout South and Midwest

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant set to open in Melbourne on April 19, has additional franchise locations in the pipeline

Melbourne, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Melbourne community is about to have a new go-to destination for craft beer, gourmet burgers and camaraderie when Mr Brews Taphouse makes its debut on Monday, April 19.

Located at 3945 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Unit 109, Melbourne’s new Mr Brews Taphouse marks the first in Florida and 15th location systemwide. The rapidly growing brand has big plans for continued expansion throughout the U.S., with several additional restaurants in the pipeline slated to open later this year.

“We’ve been planning on bringing Mr Brews Taphouse to Florida for a while, so we couldn’t be more excited for this debut,” said Founder and CEO Steve Day. “Quality is a staple of both our menu and our franchise partners and there’s no better duo to introduce the brand to Florida than Brent and Gina Phillips. We’re seeing a lot of real estate opportunities in the restaurant space right now and coupled with our low start-up and operations costs, the growth potential for Mr Brews Taphouse has never been higher. With that, we’re thrilled to enter the Florida market, and we look forward to expanding our brand footprint throughout this beautiful state over the next year and beyond.”

The 2,250-sqaure-foot craft brew pub and restaurant will feature 60 tap handles with a focus on regional craft beers. Guests can sit back and relax inside or soak up the Florida sun on the expansive patio while enjoying any of the carefully selected, locally sourced beers to pair with their choice of Mr Brews gourmet, All-American burgers and fresh sides. Melbourne’s new Mr Brews Taphouse will even offer beach-friendly crowlers, specifically made for the Florida community.

“My wife, Gina, and I are honored to join the Mr Brews Taphouse franchise family and can’t wait to bring this incredible brand to Florida,” said Franchisee Brent Phillips. “As soon as we met Steve and Kara, we were sold. Everything from the people to the cost and simple model drew us to the brand. And of course, the food and craft beer options are incredible. We have no doubt that the community will love Mr Brews Taphouse as much as we do.”

When it comes to Mr Brews Taphouse’s All-American craft burgers, the options are nearly endless. Choose from fan-favorites like the Kentucky Bourbon Classic, the Jalapeño Popper Burger, the Impossible Burger and the Brews-chetta Burger. Then, choose your favorite cheese and add extras, like a fried egg, bacon, extra patty … is your mouth watering yet?

With a mission to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, Mr Brews Taphouse offers a customizable menu. Looking for a salad instead of fresh-cut fries? No problem. Rather have a black bean patty than freshly ground Certified Hereford beef? Done. At Mr Brews Taphouse, the options are limitless. Plus, with everything from Grilled Cheese and Mac N’ Cheese to Chicken Tenders and Burger Sliders, even your little ones will love what Mr Brews Taphouse has to offer.

Mr Brews Taphouse’s gourmet burgers begin daily with freshly ground meat that is a brand-specific blend. To complement the burger, Mr Brews Taphouse has worked with numerous bakeries to perfect its signature fresh-baked brioche bun. The result? An award-winning All-American burger.

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 15 locations throughout Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

