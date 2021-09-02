Mr Brews Taphouse Executes Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Grow Florida Footprint

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant signs area development agreement to add five locations to pipeline with first slated to open in Venice

Venice, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Once Mr Brews Taphouse entered the Florida market in April, fans couldn’t get enough of its gourmet burgers and locally sourced craft beer, which is why the rapidly growing brand is expanding throughout The Sunshine State!

Mr Brews Taphouse Founder and CEO Steve Day announced today that the company signed an area development agreement with Franchisee Brad Potts to fuel the brand’s Florida footprint with the addition of five locations. The first restaurant is slated to make its Venice debut in spring of 2022.

Located at 12168 Mercado Dr. in Venice – next to the Atlanta Braves’ new spring training facility – the 2,800-square-foot restaurant will feature patio seating and about 15 local breweries on tap. For the four locations set to open after Venice, Mr Brews is targeting other areas in the state, such as Lakewood Ranch, Orlando and St. Augustine.

“Our first Florida restaurant in Melbourne marked our then-most successful opening,” Day said. “And it’s consistently performing strong in the top 10% of all locations in daily sales. With this overwhelmingly positive response, there’s no doubt that Floridians are loving Mr Brews. So, we’re thrilled to team up with Brad to expand our brand’s presence across this great state.”

Originally from Illinois, Potts retired in Florida, where he met his neighbor – Steve Day – and learned about the opportunity to franchise the full-service craft brew pub and restaurant.

“I can’t wait to introduce Mr Brews’ fresh, customizable menu and delicious craft beer lineup to more of Florida,” Potts said. “When I met Steve, I was immediately impressed by Mr Brews’ notable sales and the franchise structure he and his team have in place. There’s nothing like Mr Brews in Venice, where the market is booming and micro-breweries are lacking. We secured the perfect location right by Cool Today Park, so there’s no better spot to open the brand’s second Florida restaurant before we continue growing throughout the state.”

When it comes to Mr Brews Taphouse’s All-American craft burgers, the options are nearly endless. Choose from fan-favorites like the Kentucky Bourbon Classic, the Jalapeño Popper Burger, the Impossible Burger and the Brews-chetta Burger. Then, choose your favorite cheese and add extras, like a fried egg, bacon, extra patty … is your mouth watering yet?

With a mission to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, Mr Brews Taphouse offers a customizable menu. Looking for a salad instead of fresh-cut fries? No problem. Rather have a black bean patty than freshly ground Certified Hereford beef? Done. At Mr Brews Taphouse, the options are limitless. Plus, with everything from Grilled Cheese and Mac N’ Cheese to Chicken Tenders and Burger Sliders, even your little ones will love what Mr Brews Taphouse has to offer.

Mr Brews Taphouse’s gourmet burgers begin daily with freshly ground meat that is a brand-specific blend. To complement the burger, Mr Brews Taphouse has worked with numerous bakeries to perfect its signature fresh-baked brioche bun. The result? An award-winning All-American burger.

For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook and Twitter .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 16 locations throughout Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

