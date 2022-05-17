Mr Brews Taphouse Ends Highly-Successful Q1 Highlighted by Strong Sustained Sales Growth

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant begins 2022 with massive sales increases and record openings

Birnamwood, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) After fortifying its executive team with a stacked lineup of veteran restaurant industry leaders, Mr Brews Taphouse is seeing an instant impact as the brand closed a historic Q1.

Mr Brews COO Mark Leach announced today the award-winning, soon-to-be 15-unit concept saw a 46% increase in sales in Q1 over the previous year, including a 28.1% growth in transactions systemwide. Mr Brews also closed Q1 by extending its streak of consecutive monthly positive sales growth to 15 months. Plus, the brand has now recorded sales growth in five consecutive year-over-year quarters.

In addition to its systemwide success, Mr Brews’ new Mesa, Arizona location has exceeded all previous new restaurant records, with check average and traffic counts hitting an all-time high for grand openings. The Mesa location also saw four months of consecutive month-over-month sales increases in Q1.

“We’re thrilled to see Mr Brews continue to grow systemwide,” Leach said. “We owe this success to the entire Brew Crew from our in-store associates to the new members of our leadership team. We can’t wait to carry this momentum into Q2 and beyond, and keep our incredible streaks of sales growth going!”

Each Mr Brews location offers a selection of more than 50 beers on tap that are threaded together by the franchisee’s personal local favorites, popular national pours and rotating taps from the region’s seasonal collections. To complement its wide selection of beers, Mr Brews offers award-winning gourmet burgers that are scratch-made daily with its brand-specific blend of fresh ground meat.

To learn more about Mr Brews Taphouse franchise opportunities, email Mark Leach at mark@mrbrewstaphouse.com. For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 15 locations throughout Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Mr Brews Taphouse

The post Mr Brews Taphouse Ends Highly-Successful Q1 Highlighted by Strong Sustained Sales Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.