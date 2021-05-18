Mr Brews Taphouse Continues Veteran Support through Partnership with Folds of Honor

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant to host fundraisers throughout the remainder of the year for national charity partner

Birnamwood, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Brews Taphouse is continuing its ongoing commitment to support America’s Veterans by raising funds for Folds of Honor , an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.

Last month, Mr Brews Taphouse hosted a systemwide fundraiser for the organization and the brand’s leadership team tripled the donation amount. Mr Brews Taphouse will continue to host fundraisers throughout the remainder of the year for Folds of Honor.

“As an Army Veteran, it was important to me when choosing a business partner that they be committed to community partnership as a whole, but specifically to Veterans,” said Franchisee John E. Milleson. “I considered a variety of franchise opportunities, but after meeting with several prospects, it became clear that Mr Brews was head and shoulders above the rest in regard to their support of the Veteran community. The support and partnership they share with Folds of Honor is not only a service to Veterans, but more importantly, it is cornerstone to the Mr Brews culture. I take great honor in continuing my service in partnership with Mr Brews and Folds of Honor to help my Veteran brothers and sisters and their families.”

At the 2021 Leadership conference, Founder Steve Day was presented with the Folds Of Honor Challenge Coin and the Mr Brews team compiled care packages for deployed U.S. Military and Navy units.

“At Mr Brews, our support for, and appreciation of, America’s men and women in uniform is woven into our DNA,” said Mr Brews Taphouse COO Mark Leach. “Our new partnership with Folds of Honor is the latest demonstration of that support, and we are committed to doing everything we can to raise funds for such a great cause. An additional way that we support Veterans is by offering 15% off when they choose to franchise with us. It is always an honor to have Veterans, like John, join the Mr Brews family.”

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 15 locations throughout Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military Veterans and more. For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook and Twitter .

