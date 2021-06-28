Mr Brews Taphouse Continues Nationwide Expansion with Arizona Grand Opening

Award-winning, full-service craft brew pub and restaurant just opened in Mesa

Mesa, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mr Brews Taphouse ’s attractive low-cost start-up franchise fees, and superior training and support are continuing to drive the award-winning brand’s successful expansion efforts.

The full-service craft brew pub and restaurant recently entered the Florida market with the brand’s most successful opening to date. And this week, Mr Brews Taphouse continued its groundbreaking growth by planting its flag in the southwest region of the U.S. with its newest location arriving in Mesa, Arizona.

Located at 1113 S. Signal Butte Road , Mesa’s new Mr Brews Taphouse marks the brand’s 16th location nationwide. The rapidly growing brand has big plans for continued expansion throughout the U.S. as it builds on the excitement of consistently tracking above the industry average in same-store sales. During the last week of May, the industry’s same-store sales saw an increase of 129.5%, while Mr Brews Taphouse was up 180%. In addition, Mr Brews Taphouse’s year-over-year sales for May were up 51.5% over last year and 5.6% over 2019.

“My wife, Tomomi, and I are honored to join the Mr Brews Taphouse franchise family and we’re excited to bring this incredible brand to Mesa,” said Franchise Owner John Milleson. “As a veteran, it has always been my goal to partner with veterans and veteran-led businesses. Quality is a staple of our menu and it’s a great privilege to introduce Arizona’s first Mr Brews to Mesa. This is where legacies begin.”

The 3,026-sqaure-foot craft brew pub and restaurant features 42 tap handles with a focus on regional craft beers such as PHX Beer Co., Barrio Brewing and Huss Brewing. Guests can sit back and relax inside or soak up the essence of Arizona on the patio while enjoying any of the carefully selected, locally sourced beers paired with Mr Brews gourmet, All-American burgers and fresh sides. Mesa’s new Mr Brews Taphouse also offers poolside-friendly crowlers, specifically made for the Arizona community.

When it comes to Mr Brews Taphouse’s All-American craft burgers, the options are nearly endless. Choose from fan-favorites like the Kentucky Bourbon Classic, the Jalapeño Popper Burger, the Impossible Burger and the Brews-chetta Burger. Then, choose your favorite cheese and add extras, like a fried egg, bacon, extra patty … is your mouth watering yet?

With a mission to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, Mr Brews Taphouse offers a customizable menu. Looking for a salad instead of fresh-cut fries? No problem. Rather have a black bean patty than freshly ground Certified Hereford beef? Done. At Mr Brews Taphouse, the options are limitless. Plus, with everything from Grilled Cheese and Mac N’ Cheese to Chicken Tenders and Burger Sliders, even your little ones will love what Mr Brews Taphouse has to offer.

Mr Brews Taphouse’s gourmet burgers begin daily with freshly ground meat that is a brand-specific blend. To complement the burger, Mr Brews Taphouse has worked with numerous bakeries to perfect its signature fresh-baked brioche bun. The result? An award-winning All-American burger.

For up-to-date location, menu and brand information, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com and follow Mr Brews Taphouse on Facebook and Twitter .

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Founded by Steve Day in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse is a full-service craft brew pub and restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and wide-selection of locally sourced craft beer. The craft beer industry is continuing to grow and with more than 50 craft brews on tap at each location, Mr Brews Taphouse is growing right along with it. The rapidly-growing brand currently owns and operates 15 locations throughout Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin. Mr Brews Taphouse’s franchise incentives include: low cost start-up and operations, superior training and support, 15% discount for military veterans and more. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit mrbrewstaphouse.com/franchise-opportunities .

