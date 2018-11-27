Mr. Bagel Meister Signs Franchisee in Wilmington, North Carolina at the Pointe

John Monoco with Phil Santomassi, Mr. Bagel Meister founder.

(RestaurantNews.com) Mr. Bagel Meister is a well-known neighborhood bagel, breakfast and lunch hot spot. Phil Santomassi, who has over 30 years in the bagel business decided to bring his passion for love and bagels and share it with the world. Phil started franchising earlier this year with the help of Emerging Franchises. With multiple corporate and franchisee locations set to open, the future is exciting! We serve our valued guests freshly baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee and much much more. You can enjoy the finest bagel, breakfast or lunch in town. Our locations have a classic design and fun atmosphere that is sure to bring back memories of the good old days when life was simple.

Mr. Bagel Meister is a smooth-running operation. We serve only the highest quality meats and cheeses with popular Boar’s Head deli meats, high quality hard cheeses; succulent smoked salmon and richly brewed gourmet coffees. Our tasty bagel sandwiches, popular wrap sandwiches and fresh made breakfast products will have you leaving our restaurant delighted. With our great food, you can develop a strong catering business: business meetings, breakfasts, luncheons and get togethers of all kinds. With Mr. Bagel Meister, you can find multiple revenue streams such as:

Dine In

Take Out

Drive Thru

Order Ahead

Online Ordering

Catering

This past week John Monoco has joined the Mr. Bagel Meister family. John is going to open his location in Wilmington North Carolina at the pointe at Barclay. The address is 1407 Barclay Pointe Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28412. If you are interested in becoming a Mr. Bagel Meister franchisee please click the link below!