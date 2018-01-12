Mr. Bagel Meister Expands to Carolina Beach

(RestaurantNews.com) Mr. Bagel Meister is a well-known neighborhood bagel, breakfast and lunch hot spot. We serve our valued guests freshly baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee and much more. We invite you to stop in and enjoy the finest bagel, breakfast or lunch in town. Our locations have a classic design and fun atmosphere that is sure to bring back memories of the good old days when life was simple.
With the help of Emerging Franchises, Donna Conroy and Michelle Fiorenza, the first Mr. Bagel Meister franchisees, will be opening their eatery at The Pavilion in Carolina Beach in the next month. Mr Bagel Meister began franchising this year and couldn’t be more excited to welcome Michelle and Donna to the Bagel Meister family. “We knew almost immediately after meeting with Phil and trying the food, that this was the best fit for us,” Conroy said. “And from there everything started to fall into place as far as the location.”- Michelle and Donna
Conroy and Fiorenza plan to follow the current Mr. Bagel Meister model closely, focusing on fresh bagels and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. They will also continue to serve some specialty coffee drinks, including some of the best sellers from Island Java.
“We want to continue to provide locals with specialty coffee drinks they have become accustomed to at this location,” Conroy said. “And hopefully we can convince them to try out our food as well.”
With Mr. Bagel Meister, you will have:
Mr. Bagel Meister is a one of a kind bagel, breakfast and lunch brand that was created by Phil Santomassi.
For more information on Mr. Bagel Meister please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com
