Mozaics Named SNAXPO 2019 SNAC Tank Pitch Competition Top Ten Finalist

New Organic Popped Veggie and Potato Chips Selected as One of 10 Finalists to Showcase Products at Prestigious, Industry-Leading Snack Show

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Mozaics , the first real organic popped veggie and potato chips, with 40 percent peas and beans, is headed to SNAXPO 2019 as one of 10 brands to exhibit in the SNAC Tank Showcase on Tuesday, April 2. SNAXPO is the world’s premier vertically integrated supply chain trade show for the snack industry. The show runs March 31 to April 2 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The SNAC Tank program chooses five startup brands to pitch their snack products and business models to a panel of judges. The winner takes home a cash prize. Mozaics was selected as one of the five additional startup brands to showcase their products to the same panel and attendees at the SNAC Tank Showcase during SNAXPO exhibit hall hours. The competition is emceed by Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran, who has bought into more than 17 food-related companies through her time on the show.

Mozaics chips are crunchy triangular potato chips artfully dotted with real split beans and peas, offering whole nutrition that consumers can see in every chip. After popping, each chip is lightly misted with organic extra-virgin olive oil. Featuring 110 calories and a generous 23 chips per 1-ounce serving, Mozaics deliver a powerful 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. Mozaics chips are available in five delicious flavors, including Sea Salt, BBQ, Cheddar, Sour Cream and Onion and a spicy Salsa.

“Being selected to showcase Mozaics at SNAXPO is a tremendous honor and a testament to the innovative nature of our chips – real veggies you can see, with the associated nutrition from real food,” said Julia Stamberger, CEO of Spinning Wheel Brands, Mozaics parent company. “Mozaics sets a new standard for snack innovation. With universally popular flavors and a satisfying crunch, Mozaics is a ‘better for you’ chip that tastes deliciously indulgent.”

Satisfying a wide variety of dietary requirements, Mozaics are certified gluten-free and OU (Orthodox Union) kosher, certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Mozaics are also made in a dedicated peanut-free facility.

Mozaics sea salt, BBQ and salsa are vegan-friendly, and cheddar and sour cream and onion are vegetarian-friendly, making it the perfect snack for everything from family gatherings, kids lunches or to satisfy sweet and salty cravings.

Mozaics are available at select retailers nationwide and through online retailers Amazon.com and deliciousness.com®, a one-stop shop for new and innovative food and beverage products from Spinning Wheel Brands. Mozaics can be found in 3.5-ounce bags at an SRP of $3.99; 1.25-ounce deli bags for $1.99 or 0.75 oz bags for $0.99 each. Mozaics 15-ounce club value bags (with 340 chips per bag) are available for $11.99 each.

For more information, visit Mozaics on https://www.mozaicschips.com, Facebook or Twitter. To learn more about SNAXPO 2019, visit http://www.snaxpo.com .

About Spinning Wheel Brands

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Spinning Wheel Brands creates, develops and launches the next generation of innovative consumer food and beverage brands. Spinning Wheel Brands portfolio includes Veggicopia veggie-based portable portions, Mozaics organic veggie and potato chips, Handfulls® innovative nut snacks, including CrrrunchBites® (think: a nut wrapped in a chip) and Fusions exotic trail mixes, and Hope & Sesame organic sesamemilk offering the most nutritious, delicious and sustainable plant-based milk. For more information about Spinning Wheel Brands, visit https://www.spinningwheelbrands.com.

Contact:

Lauren Russ

Connect Communications

773-972-7060

lauren@spinningwheelbrands.com