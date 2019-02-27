Moxy Hotel Features Retractable Roof by Roll-A-Cover

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Moxy Hotel Chelsea is ready for some year-round outdoor dining! The Moxy Hotel retractable roof in Chelsea NYC is manufactured by Roll-A-Cover. Moxy Hotel is a brand-new modern hotel in the heart of Chelsea, which is the Flower District. Above all, the Moxy is a 35-story tall hotel featuring a wonderful dining experience. These dining spaces can be used year-round because of the Roll-A-Cover retractable roof enclosures.

There are two Roll-A-Cover retractable skylights at Moxy Hotel Chelsea. One is on the lower level and one is on the second floor. The retractable roof on the lower level is a motorized retractable skylight and a retractable roof. With just the push of a button, diners can be protected from inclement weather and still experience an outdoor ambiance! The second floor is a Suncover enclosure where the roof panels retract upwards. As a result, diners can dine on this level year-round, as well.

“Moxy Hotel Chelsea re-imagines the urban jungle, blending botanically-inspired design with Italian romance.” If you are in NYC, stop by or stay at Moxy on 105 West 28th Street!

https://rollacover.com/galleries/moxy-chelsea-retractable-roof-new-york-city/

