Move Over Pete Davidson; Dick is the O.G. of Big Dick Energy

Dick’s Last Resort launches two-night vacation giveaway on National Eggplant Day

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Celebrities and wannabes talk about Big Dick Energy (BDE) like it’s some new fad, but Dick’s Last Resort has been the home of BIG DICK Energy since 1985.

BDE is not about what’s under your swimsuit. So put away your ruler and get a clue. BDE is all about your vibe … an effortless, fearless confidence when you own it and you know it. If you’ve got BDE, you probably already flaunt it. And if you don’t, you can sit back and enjoy the show at Dick’s.

Either way, take it from the original big Dick: BDE is just another acronym for fun.

In honor of National Eggplant Day – look it up, it’s legit – Dick’s Last Resort is whipping out its BDE by launching an online contest to gauge how much BDE America has.

Think you or someone you know has as much BDE as Dick’s? Hop on Dick’s Facebook page and take The BDE Quiz. Share your results on Facebook using the hashtag #OGofBDE for a chance to win a two-night stay in the Dick’s Last Resort city of your choice. (That includes Vegas, baby!) A packed agenda full of BDE fun is included too! The BDE champion will be announced on April 28.

“Pete Davidson seems like a pretty cool dude,” Dick said. “He wants to think he’s the father of ‘Big Dick Energy’ though, which is comical (unlike his skits). I’ve owned this sh** for years. But I do love that people are finally starting to understand the magic of BDE.”

In addition to hosting the giveaway, Dick’s Last Resort will be selling BDE merchandise at participating locations and hosting BDE eating contests and drink features February through April.

Dick’s will be accepting BDE entries through April 28. For more information, visit dickslastresort.com/bde-quiz/.

Dick’s Last Resort: Putting the F.U. in FUN since 1985.

About Dick’s Last Resort

Founded in 1985, Dallas-based Dick’s Last Resort now has 13 locations in 10 states. Dick’s has been serving “live entertainment” for more than 30 years. The sassy servers, laid back atmosphere, memorable experiences and quality menu keep people coming back for more. Dick’s Last Resort offers reservations for events of all sizes, as well as Dick’s deals and souvenirs. For more information, please visit dickslastresort.com. Never miss a thing Dick says on social media by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

