Mountain Mike’s to Reward Educators With Free Pizza on Dec. 23

14 North Bay Locations to Thank Local Teachers with 1,500 Small Pizzas*

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce that 14 North Bay locations have banded together to offer free pizzas to local educators on Wednesday, December 23. Led by local franchise partner and Mountain Mike’s area developer, Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group , 14 locations in the North Bay area will offer a free small pizza* for carryout to the first 100 educators (preschool through college level) at each location, equating to 1,500 pizzas and approximately $30,000 in donated meals. Note: Two Santa Rosa locations will provide the offer to the first 150 teachers.

“This year has been difficult for all of us, especially our local educators who have gone above and beyond to continue inspiring the students in our communities, which is why we want to say, ‘thank you’ to these unsung heroes this holiday season in true Mountain Mike’s fashion… with pizza!” said Sonu Chandi, president of Chandi Hospitality. “We’ve all had to roll with the punches during the pandemic, overcoming challenge after challenge, but our teachers maybe most of all. We’re happy to extend this token of appreciation to our local educators who through it all have managed the many changes with passion and grace.”

The free small pizza* promotion for local educators is valid only at the following Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations on December 23, 2020 before 5 p.m.:

With dining rooms in the North Bay currently closed due to local and state mandates, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is continuing to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure diners feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza always adheres to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, and utilizing tamper-proof seals. Whether it’s carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

*Valid on December 23 for one free small cheese, pepperoni or Mt. Veggiemore pizza to preschool- through college-level educators at participating locations prior to 5:00 p.m. Certain restrictions may apply; to redeem, educators must show proof of employment during the 2020 school year (school ID or badge) to receive this offer. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, please visit www.mountainmikes.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

