Mountain Mike’s Pizza Ups Its Wing Game with Frank’s RedHot

Family-Friendly Pizza Franchise Launches New Bone-In Wings & Sauces

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be®”, is now serving “Wings the way they oughta be” too! The new and improved bone-in chicken wings menu platform is the perfect pairing to Mountain Mike’s famous mouth-watering pizzas. The new wings are oven baked and sauced to order, with a choice of four flavorful sauces from Frank’s RedHot®, the nation’s #1 hot sauce brand, and KC Masterpiece®.

“Break out the extra napkins because Mountain Mike’s has perfected its wing recipe just in time for the start of football season. The launch of our new wings also comes hot on the heels of being named the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers!” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Co-CEOs and principal owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “As we continue to evolve, we’re making bold moves to improve our core menu offerings and that includes partnering with brands like Frank’s RedHot® because they are the best at what they do, and we know our fans will love our improved wings and new sauces!”

Whether you’re enjoying with family or your favorite wingman, Mountain Mike’s offers a flavorful wings option for everyone with the following four sauces to choose from:

Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Wings – the classic spicy-hot, tangy and buttery taste you know and love

– the classic spicy-hot, tangy and buttery taste you know and love Frank’s Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce – an irresistible combination of spicy cayenne, honey and garlic

– an irresistible combination of spicy cayenne, honey and garlic Frank’s RedHot® Sweet Chili® Sauce – tangy, sweet and mildly spicy featuring the zing of chilies imported from Thailand

– tangy, sweet and mildly spicy featuring the zing of chilies imported from Thailand KC Masterpiece® Original Barbecue Sauce – award-winning blend of tomato, onion, molasses and spices with rich layers of sweet, smoky flavor

A permanent menu addition available at all of Mountain Mike’s nearly 200 locations, the new bone-in wings are available in 6-piece, 12-piece or 24-piece orders; offered alongside the brand’s large variety of signature pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, appetizers including garlic sticks and jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of wine and beer.

To ensure each wing is perfectly crispy on the outside while remaining juicy on the inside, they are first generously coated in the sauce of the guest’s choice then baked to fully absorb the sauce flavors and achieve a delicious caramelization. A delicious complement to Mountain Mike’s famous pizzas or a pitcher of beer on gamedays, the new bone-in wings are ideal for all occasions including carry-out and delivery.

For 40 years, Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families, sports teams, groups and big game nights. Wings are now available for dine-in, carry-out and delivery at all Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants, with price varying by location. To view Mountain Mike’s full menu, to order online or find your nearest location, please visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to nearly 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

KC Masterpiece® is a registered trademark of The HV Food Products Company and used under license by Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC.

Frank’s RedHot is a registered trademark of The French’s Food Company, LLC.

