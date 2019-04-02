Mountain Mike’s Pizza Reopens Under New Ownership in Marysville

Local Pizza Fans Welcomed Back to Newly Renovated Restaurant for Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®”, is proud to announce the reopening of its location in Marysville, California. Fully renovated and operating under new ownership, the Marysville location, which has been in operation for 15 years, will continue to serve Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new oven-roasted wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, a selection of wine and ten beers on tap.

“Mountain Mike’s in Marysville has a new look and a new attitude, and we’re excited to welcome locals back to their favorite pizza spot for a fully upgraded experience,” said Yvette Pettit, new franchisee of the Marysville location and existing partner of the Mountain Mike’s brand. Pettit has been involved with the brand’s operations and development in the Central California region for four years and will continue to serve as regional director of operations for Franchise Management Corp, a developer agent for over 100 Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises, while taking on new responsibilities as a franchisee. She and her husbandill operate the Marysville location as a team, and plan to be an active force in the brand’s growth throughout the Sacramento area.

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 4,300-sq. ft. restaurant in Marysville features the brand’s most updated restaurant design along with a few unique attributes including a kids’ activity room painted by local graffiti artists, Ruth & Billie Soto, patio seating open on a seasonal basis and a “Mini Mike” smart car to fulfill delivery orders. With arcade games and 10 big screen TVs with surround sound throughout, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

“As residents of the Sacramento area, we were inspired to take ownership of this location and implement changes that would add value for the community. From introducing a new look and feel to streamlining operations for an improved customer service experience, Marysville guests are going to love stopping by for their legendary crispy, curly pepperoni pizza fix more than ever before,” continued Pettit.

The renovated Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 606 J St., Marysville, CA 95901 and can be reached by telephone at (530) 743-9991. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

