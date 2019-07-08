Mountain Mike’s Pizza Reopens Santa Rosa Location Lost in Tubbs Fire

Family-Friendly Pizza Franchise Remains Committed to North Bay Rebuild Efforts

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®”, is proud to announce the reopening of its Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa location, which was one of the more than 55 local businesses destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Due to the previous location being permanently closed to fire damage, this updated Santa Rosa restaurant is still located on Cleveland Ave, but across from Redwood Empire College. At 4,500 sq. ft., this new location is larger and showcases a variety of updates including modernized décor, a large patio featuring live music, and a full bar with 24 beers on tap, including a selection that will be brewed in-house. Additionally, this location will offer Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and much more.

“Following the devastating wildfires that swept our hometowns and affected the lives of so many in the North Bay, we are more committed than ever to rebuilding the local economy and helping to bring a sense of normalcy back to the area,” said Sonu Chandi, franchise owner and President of Chandi Hospitality, the area development group responsible for opening 13 Mountain Mike’s locations in the region. “Local families have depended on Mountain Mike’s as their go-to pizza destination for many years and, even amidst the devasting loss of our restaurant, we never questioned whether we would rebuild. We’re proud to reopen and welcome our extended family of guests to our newest Santa Rosa location.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the restaurant features the brand’s most updated restaurant design including one of the chain’s largest kids’ activity rooms packed with arcade games and two separate party rooms. Additionally, the patio with outdoor seating and a space for live music, a seated bar counter and big screen TVs throughout, makes Mountain Mike’s the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s a perfect pizza for everyone, including fan-favorite signature combinations like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to create your own signature pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, delivery or carry-out, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Chandi continued, “Santa Rosa is our home, and we’ve made it our mission to rebuild the community by bringing in businesses that create jobs, facilitate commerce and add value to our guests; this new restaurant is a symbol of that promise, along with plans to come.”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 3125 Cleveland Ave, Ste G11, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 and can be reached by telephone at (707) 595-6505. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

