Mountain Mike’s Pizza Reopens Paradise Location Closed Since 2018 Camp Fire

Family-Friendly Pizza Franchise Committed to Helping Butte County Thrive Again

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce the reopening of its Paradise restaurant, which was nearly destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. Owned for over 40 years by Paradise local, Bob Dickert, Mountain Mike’s has reopened its doors on Clarke Road with some exciting upgrades. The newly reopened Paradise location showcases the brand’s remodeled décor and a bar top seating area with 12 beers on tap.

“When our community was devastated by these horrific fires, there were a lot of questions and uncertainties about the future of our beloved town, but the one thing we were sure of was that we would rebuild,” said Dickert. “Mountain Mike’s has been a staple in Paradise for decades, and I’m committed to doing everything in my power to see this community thrive again. Reopening the restaurant is a symbol of that promise and we look forward to welcoming back our extended family of guests to Mountain Mike’s.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, Paradise guests can again enjoy mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine. With big screen TVs throughout, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s a perfect pizza for everyone, including fan-favorite signature combinations like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to create your own signature pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, delivery or carry-out, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Dickert continued, “Paradise isn’t just our place of business, it’s my family’s home, and we are thrilled to reopen Mountain Mike’s to serve as a place where the community can gather, make new memories and plan for the bright future ahead.”

The reopened Paradise Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 6626 K Clarke Road, Paradise, CA 95969 and can be reached by telephone at (530) 872-1991. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

chelsea@powerhousecomm.com