Mountain Mike’s Pizza Redefines Pizza Delivery Model with New Partnerships

Leading Family Pizza Franchise Expands Delivery Options with DoorDash, Uber Eats & Grubhub

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain with more than 200 franchised restaurants across the west coast, has expanded delivery options for guests by partnering with on-demand food delivery services, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be®”, Mountain Mike’s is now broadening its capabilities to deliver its pizza “wherever and whenever” it is most convenient for guests. Partnering with these leading third-party delivery services builds upon the brand’s 40-year heritage of in-house delivery, which will continue to represent a large and continually growing part of Mountain Mike’s system sales.

“We’re committed to making it easier for pizza fans to find, order and pay for Mountain Mike’s when and where they want it, all while driving increased incremental revenue for our restaurants,” said Jim Metevier, President & Chief Operating Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “While in-house dining, carry-out and delivery will continue to be the largest segments of our business for sure, we see a huge opportunity to expand our customer base by getting in front of delivery app users who rely heavily on these services to decide their next meal.”

After experiencing impressive results during a test run with DoorDash, it was clear that there were strong incremental sales to be had by giving fans more ways to enjoy delicious pizzas, wings and other Mountain Mike’s favorites. To best meet customers where they’re at, and from whatever device they are ordering from, Mountain Mike’s forged relationships with the top three on-demand delivery services, each platform benefitting the brand in a unique way. To ensure a smooth transition for franchise owners, Mountain Mike’s advocated for and secured enterprise level pricing and terms and support for all partnerships.

Since its acquisition in 2018, Mountain Mike’s has implemented a series of improvements aimed at increasing brand awareness, systemwide sales and profitability for its franchisees. Programs include strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives, including becoming the official pizza of the San Francisco 49ers last year. Additionally, the brand rolled out a new bone-in wings platform that simultaneously improved its menu offerings by guest standards and created more attractive margins for its franchise owners. Finally, the brand has renewed its focus on growth, and is expanding throughout California with both new and existing franchisees; the company opened 17 new restaurants in 2018 and is on track to exceed 300 units within the next four to five years. With more than a decade of positive growth in annual same-store sales, system sales and franchisee AUVs, impressive new unit growth and exciting plans for continued expansion, Mountain Mike’s is a brand on the rise.

Metevier continued, “In addition to meeting consumer demand for speed, customization and convenience, Mountain Mike’s is proud to also provide a family-friendly dine-in experience for guests to relax, unwind and enjoy a great meal.”

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

