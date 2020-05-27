Mountain Mike’s Pizza Ranks High in Top 500 Restaurant Report

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Jumps 16 Places in Restaurant Business’ 2020 List of Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce it ranked #187 of the nation’s highest grossing restaurant chains in Restaurant Business’ coveted 2020 Top 500 Chains Report , up 16 spots from the 2019 report. This annual ranking, in partnership with Technomic , also places Mountain Mike’s at #17 of the Largest Pizza Chains in the U.S.

Acquired in April 2017 by Britt Private Capital LLC and Jupiter Holdings LLC, the established Mountain Mike’s brand has grown significantly in unit count and continues to break sales records under the dynamic leadership duo of principal owners and Co-CEOs Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme.

“We attribute a great deal of our success to our talented and diverse leadership team which has been extremely productive in developing new programs and strategies that support the success of the Mountain Mike’s brand and our franchise partners,” said co-CEOs Britt and St. Geme. “Our franchisees are thrilled to see that the efforts of our team are really making an impact on their bottom line. Franchisee confidence is at an all-time high which has enabled Mountain Mike’s to achieve phenomenal organic growth as current franchise partners continue to reinvest in the brand.”

2019 was a banner year for Mountain Mike’s. The brand ended its fiscal year 2019 with total system sales (TSS) up nearly 12 percent, same store sales (SSS) up close to five percent, and the number of million-dollar locations doubling over the past 3 years. In 2019, Mountain Mike’s Pizza opened 13 new restaurants throughout California, including two reopened locations forced to close following the 2017 Camp and 2018 Tubbs Fires. Now in its 41st year of business, these record sales further solidify Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a key player in the highly competitive pizza segment which generates more than $46.34 billion in the U.S. each year.

Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, added “We are thrilled to continue moving up the ranks! This recognition is testament to our franchise partners who fully embrace the brand and are dedicated to the guest experience, which has been even more evident during this time of drastic change for the restaurant industry. We are very proud of our franchise family.”

The brand has had great success in capturing diners across different dayparts and dining preferences. In addition to offering carry-out and contactless delivery, as well as four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” wherever they are. Most locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike.

With over 25 new units projected to open both in and out of California in 2020, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. After over 40 years in business, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is uniquely positioned as an established brand on the rise and is seeking multi-unit franchise partners and area developers looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. To learn more about investing with the brand, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/franchising .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .