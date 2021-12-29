Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens in Orem

Popular Family-Style Pizza Chain Ramps Up Growth Throughout Utah

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce the opening of its second Utah location in Orem. As part of a multi-unit franchise deal, the new restaurant is owned and operated by RVTC Enterprises LLC, a franchise group owned by Utah residents and prominent area dairy farmers, Robert Viveiros and Tony Cabral. Located on the corner of University Parkway and Main Street, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to Orem locals and beyond with more Utah locations on their way.

“Our extensive background in dairy farming has given us an up-close look at how quality ingredients plays such a critical role in producing delicious food, and it’s one of the main reasons Mountain Mike’s Pizza was the clear choice for us as we searched for the perfect family friendly restaurant to introduce to Utah communities,” said Jamie Cabral, Operations Director for RVTC Enterprises LLC. “In addition to a fun dining environment and the mountain-size portions families crave, the brand’s legendary crispy curly pepperoni and use of fresh ingredients delivers a recipe like no other we’ve experienced, and we are excited to share our love for Mountain Mike’s with the Orem community.”

The spacious 3,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Orem features the same welcoming atmosphere the brand is known for along with an adventurous twist inspired by the great outdoors! With eleven big-screen televisions, a kids’ area with arcade games, a private party room, and a seated bar counter serving a variety of beer and wine, the newest Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember from your childhood – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed online or via the Mountain Rewards

mobile app, as well as through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Mountain Mike’s is located at 41 West University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058, and can be reached at 385-482-0502. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

