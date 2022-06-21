Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens New Location in Reno, Nevada

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout the Silver State

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its second Reno location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Dalvir Singh, Manpreet Rai and Kamaljit Singh, who currently own three other Mountain Mike’s locations throughout Nevada and California and have plans to open three more restaurants throughout the greater Reno area in the next few years. Located at Keystone Plaza – just a few blocks from University of Nevada, Reno campus, the new Reno Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals, visitors and college students to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“My brother, Dalvir, has been with Mountain Mike’s Pizza for more than 12 years, and started out as a General Manager for a California location in the North Bay. After he introduced me to the brand, we began to see the possibility of franchise success and decided to pursue an opportunity with this tremendous chain,” said Kamaljit Singh. “Four stores later, I am thrilled to have made the leap with Mountain Mike’s and to be serving the brand’s high-quality menu items, which I know the Reno community will enjoy for years to come at this new location.”

The 2,300-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Reno features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Reno location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes a seated beer bar, a patio for al fresco dining, and an arcade area for kids of all ages. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Reno, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Reno Mountain Mike’s is located at 925 W 5th Street and can be reached by telephone at (775) 448-6772. The restaurant is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

