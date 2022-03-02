Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens in Klamath Falls

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Oregon

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Klamath Falls location is now open for business. The new restaurant, the brand’s fourth in Oregon, is owned by franchisee Jim Smith, who also owns and operates the other three Oregon Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations. The new Klamath Falls Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Oregon locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“Many years before I opened the first of my four Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants, I spent significant time in and around Klamath Falls, which I know is a vibrant community certain to enthusiastically welcome the brand’s family-focused DNA,” said Smith. “All of life’s celebrations are cherished even more when they happen in memorable surroundings, and I’m proud to help deliver an unforgettable restaurant experience to Klamath Falls residents that I believe locals will embrace and appreciate for years to come.”

The expansive 3,040-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Klamath Falls features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Klamath Falls location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Klamath Falls, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Klamath Falls Mountain Mike’s is located at 3430 Washburn Way and can be reached by telephone at (541) 851-9171. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its nearly 250 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, chicken wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

