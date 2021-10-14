Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens First Napa Location

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout the North Bay

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Napa, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by Chandi Hospitality Group , a franchisee and area developer for Mountain Mike’s, which currently owns or operates 15 locations throughout the greater North Bay Area. Located on the corner of Trancas Street and Claremont Way near the post office, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to Napa locals.

“We’re proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Napa, a place that is beloved by locals and visitors alike for its strong sense of community and family-friendly charm,” said Sonu Chandi, Owner and CEO of Chandi Hospitality Group. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza is known for not only serving up the best tasting, highest-quality pizza, including our Mountain-sized pizza with over 200 of our famous crispy, curly pepperonis, but also for its welcoming environment where families, friends and community of all ages can come together.”

The spacious 3,100-square-foot Napa restaurant features the family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, but with an adventurous twist inspired by the great outdoors! Committed to supporting all things local, the Napa menu will feature a variety of regional wines, including Corely Family Wines and Monticello Vineyards , and craft beers including Berryessa Brewing Co. and Fieldwork Brewing Co. that pair perfectly with Mountain Mike’s legendary pizzas. With ten big-screen televisions, a private party room, and kids’ activity area with arcade games, the new Napa Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Napa Mountain Mike’s is located at 1501 Trancas Street, Napa, CA 94558 , and can be reached by telephone at 707-751-6100. Initial hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Extended days and hours of operation will be added in the coming weeks. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

