Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands in Utah With New Restaurant in Spanish Fork

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its new location in Spanish Fork is now open for business, marking the brand’s third location in Utah. The second restaurant in a multi-unit franchise deal that will see five more Mountain Mike’s in Utah, the new restaurant is owned and operated by RVTC Enterprises LLC, a franchise group owned by Utah residents and prominent area dairy farmers, Robert Viveiros and Tony Cabral. Located in the bustling Canyon Creek shopping center, the new Spanish Fork Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“The entire Spanish Fork community is extremely welcoming, and the cozy town is a popular place where people attend rodeos and watch baseball games, making us proud to serve a great meal at a special restaurant where family memories are built around pizza,” said Jamie Cabral, Operations Director for RVTC Enterprises LLC. “Since opening our first of what will be five Mountain Mike’s locations last year, we’ve felt the buzz throughout Utah to have Mountain Mike’s come to other communities, which makes it extra special to bring the brand to Spanish Fork as Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to create excitement in this state. Whether you dine with us or we deliver the pizza to you, we guarantee a memorable pizza dining experience.”

The spacious 2,800-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Spanish Fork features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring six big-screen televisions, the Spanish Fork restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, kid’s arcade, a large outdoor patio with seating for 40 for al fresco dining, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Spanish Fork, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Spanish Fork Mountain Mike’s is located at 1293 N. Canyon Creek Parkway and can be reached by telephone at (801) 798-5532. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its 260 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, chicken wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. Guests may also take advantage of streamlined ordering via the Mountain Rewards ® app to earn exclusive offers and personalized rewards towards free food. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

