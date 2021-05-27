Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Third Oregon Location

Family-Friendly Chain Now Serving its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni & Mountain Sized Pizzas in Grants Pass!

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the brand’s continued expansion in Oregon with the opening of its newest location in Grants Pass. Located in the Parkway Village, at the intersection of Redwood Hwy & NE F Street, the new Mountain Mike’s is now serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” to Josephine County locals. The Grants Pass location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Jim Smith, who owns Mountain Mike’s locations in Medford and Roseburg, OR, and is scheduled to open another in Klamath Falls later this year.

“We’re proud to continue growing the Mountain Mike’s brand in Oregon with the addition of our new Grants Pass location which features the latest restaurant design encompassing the adventurous spirit, which so many in our community can relate to,” said Smith. “We’re excited to serve our signature pies to our new neighbors in the safest way possible while providing a comfortable place for friends, families and sports fans to enjoy the ultimate pizza experience that Mountain Mike’s has to offer.”

The spacious new 3,150 sq. ft. restaurant introduces the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for to Grants Pass residents and features lifestyle areas such as a separate party room a kid’s activities zone with arcade games, and 6 big screen TVs throughout the dining room. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed via any of Mountain Mike’s delivery partners.

Known for its legendary pizza, family-friendly atmosphere that is perfect for all types of celebrations, and a commitment to the communities it serves, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 235 locations throughout the western United States. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste.

The new Grants Pass Mountain Mike’s is located at 1531 Northeast F Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526 and can be reached by telephone at (541) 507-1947. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. A leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, fresh cut toppings covered to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 235 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality, and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

