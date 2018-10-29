Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Third Location in Livermore

The Tri-Valley’s Favorite Pizza Spot Serves Up More Famous Curly Pepperoni & Family Fun

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Livermore, California. Located in the shopping center on the corner of Catalina Road and Barcelona Street, the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Tri-Valley. The new Livermore location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than biting into a piece of cheesy, saucy pizza at Mountain Mike’s, and we’re excited to deliver that delicious experience to even more guests in Livermore with the opening of our newest location,” said Jeff Liotard, Mountain Mike’s Livermore franchisee. “Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to spot for work lunches, family dinners and more in the Tri-Valley area for decades, and we’re excited to continue the tradition of serving up irresistible pizza in a fun, relaxed atmosphere while being an active part of the community for years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,319-sq. ft. restaurant in Livermore features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity area with arcade games and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether its dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1129 Catalina Dr., Livermore, CA 94550 and can be reached by telephone at (925) 453-6903. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

