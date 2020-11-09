Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Second Santa Maria Location

More Crispy, Curly Pepperoni Pizza & Family Fun Comes to the Central Coast

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its second Santa Maria location. Located in the Crossroads Plaza near the US-101, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza will feature the company’s most updated design and makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to pizza lovers on the Central Coast. The new Santa Maria location is owned by franchisee Gurmukh Singh, who owns three Mountain Mike’s locations in California, and who also owns the second Santa Maria location on North Broadway.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure diners feel confident about their experience, in addition to adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, sections of the dining room have been blocked off to create physical distancing.

“We’re so excited to open our second Santa Maria location, this time in the busy Crossroads Plaza shopping center near Walmart and Best Buy,” said Singh. “Whether it’s enjoying our party and arcade rooms to celebrate a special occasion, or coming in on your lunch break to dive into our Mountain-sized pizzas, you can bet that Mountain Mike’s will put a smile on your face. And true to Mountain Mike’s tradition, we plan to be an active part of the community and look forward to welcoming families, solo diners and groups of all sizes to this beautiful new location for many years to come!”

Once dining rooms are permitted to reopen at full capacity, the new 3,500-sq. ft. restaurant will offer even more Central Coast locals the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, but with an adventurous twist. Inspired by the great outdoors, the Santa Maria location features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and includes a large party room, an arcade room for kids, a 500-sq. ft. outdoor patio and big screens throughout the dining room. Contemporary design elements include exposed wood and shiplap, modern light fixtures, picturesque mountainscape murals and local accents such as a nostalgic map of Santa Maria.

Serving up mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 2228 S Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93455 and can be reached by telephone at (805) 862-2879. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

