Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Second Oregon Location

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Brings Its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni to Roseburg

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its second Oregon location, now open in Roseburg. Located just off Interstate 5 near Roseburg High School, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to Douglas County locals for the first time. The new Roseburg location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Jim Smith, who owns the Mountain Mike’s in Medford and plans on opening two additional restaurants in The Beaver State in 2021.

With dining rooms open at limited capacities throughout Oregon, Mountain Mike’s is continuing to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure patrons feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza always adheres to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, and tamper-proof seals. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

“We’re proud to continue growing the Mountain Mike’s brand in Oregon with the addition of our new Roseburg location, which showcases the great outdoors and caters to the adventurous spirit that so many in the area carry,” said Smith. “Although we’re not open at full capacity, we’re excited to serve up our signature pizzas to our new neighbors in the safest way possible. We look forward to providing a comfortable place for the community to receive the ultimate pizza experience for many years to come.”

Once dining rooms are fully permitted to reopen, the expansive new 2,610 sq. ft. restaurant will introduce the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for to Douglas County locals. Serving up mouth-watering pizzas for everyone’s taste buds, the menu includes fan-favorite signature combinations like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, including the fan-favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. Additionally, the new location features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, an arcade room, a party room, and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations.

The new Roseburg Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 722 W. Harvard Ave., Ste. 108, Roseburg, OR 97471 and can be reached by telephone at (541) 900-1590. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

