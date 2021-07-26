Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Second Clovis Location

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Fresno County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its second Clovis, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by franchisee and developer agent, Robby Basati, the brand’s largest multi-unit franchisee. Located in the Buchanan Crossroads Shopping Center near Dick’s Sporting Goods, the new Mountain Mike’s – Basati’s twentieth franchised location in California – is making it even easier for Fresno County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“We’re thrilled to bring another Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Clovis, delivering a second location to the vibrant Fresno-area community where friends and family can gather and share stories over our legendary pizza,” said Basati, who has been a Mountain Mike’s franchisee since 2006. “As we celebrate this 20th store milestone, there’s something poetic about our journey with a brand famous for its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizza covered from edge-to-edge with more than 200 of our mouthwatering mini pepperonis!”

The spacious 2,531-square-foot Clovis restaurant features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that the brand is known for, but with an adventurous twist. Inspired by the great outdoors, the new store design radiates a modern, active feel that speaks to today’s adventurous spirit! With four 82” big-screen televisions throughout and arcade games for the kids, the newest Clovis Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Clovis Mountain Mike’s is located at 1610 Herndon Ave., Ste. 102, Clovis, Calif., 93611 and can be reached by telephone at (559) 298-7000. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carry-out, contactless delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Jandalee Pham

Powerhouse Communications

jandalee@powerhousecomm.com

