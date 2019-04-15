Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens New Location in Redwood City

More Legendary Crispy Pepperoni Pizza for the San Francisco Peninsula Community

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Redwood City, California. Located in the Jefferson Plaza shopping center on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas, the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests on the San Francisco Peninsula. The new Redwood City location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“Mountain Mike’s has maintained a reputation for serving some of the best pizza in the Bay for more than 40 years, and we’re excited to make our legendary crispy, curly Pepperoni Pizza even more accessible for our San Francisco Peninsula-area fans,” said Brian Moscini, franchisee of the Redwood City Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “Whether you’re stopping by to watch the big game with a group of friends, ordering carry-out for family dinner or placing a delivery order for a solo night in, our freshly made pizza and top-notch customer service never disappoints. We look forward to delivering great pizza experiences and being an active part of the Redwood City community for many years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,000-sq. ft. restaurant in Redwood City features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity room with arcade games, seated bar counter and big screen TVs throughout the dining room, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 3121 Jefferson Ave., Redwood City, CA 94062 and can be reached by telephone at (650) 780-9622. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com