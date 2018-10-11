Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens New Location in Fremont

Family-Friendly Pizza Spot Serves Up More Curly Pepperoni in the Bay Area

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of its third location in Fremont, California. Now operating in the Walgreens Plaza Shopping Center on the corner of Decoto Road and Fremont Boulevard, the new restaurant’s opening makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Bay Area. The new Fremont location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“We are officially welcoming guests to our new location in Northern Fremont where we’re serving up the irresistible pizza and fun, relaxed ambiance that’s earned the brand a loyal following over the past 40 years,” said Goldie Buttar, Mountain Mike’s Fremont franchisee. “We strive to be an integral part of the communities we serve, and opening another location in Fremont allows us to do just that while providing another convenient way for our fans in the area to get their Mountain Mike’s fix.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,300-sq. ft. restaurant in Fremont features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity area with arcade games and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The Everest and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty pepperoni, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether its dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 3900 Decoto Rd., Fremont, CA 94555 and can be reached by telephone at (510) 713-7100. Hours of operation are Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Monday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

