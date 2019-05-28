Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens New Folsom Location

NorCal Pizza Fans to Enjoy More Legendary Crispy Pepperoni Pizza at Second Folsom Location

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Folsom, California. Located in The Parkway shopping center on the corner of Blue Ravine Road and East Natoma Street, the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Sacramento area. The new Folsom location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“We’re excited to officially welcome guests to our newest location in Folsom, which makes it even more convenient for locals to enjoy the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni pizza they love and crave,” said Bhupinder Pannu, franchisee of the Folsom Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “Our new restaurant delivers the relaxed, inviting ambiance Mountain Mike’s is known for, and is the perfect setting for family dinners, game day parties and everyday celebrations. We look forward to being an integral part of the Folsom community for many years to come and are grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received already!”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,400-sq. ft. restaurant in Folsom features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a seated bar counter and big screen TVs throughout the dining room, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 25075 Blue Ravine Rd., Ste. 150, Folsom, CA 95630 and can be reached by telephone at (916) 817 1207. Hours of operation are Sunday– Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

