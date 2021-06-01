Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens in Millbrae

San Mateo County’s Newest Family-Friendly Restaurant Now Serving its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni & Mountain Sized Pizzas!

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Millbrae, Calif. Located on El Camino Real in the Shaw’s Plaza, and nearby Capuchino High School, the new Mountain Mike’s makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more San Mateo County locals.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza was born in the Bay Area over 40 years ago and we’re proud to introduce our unique family dining experience and mouthwatering pizza to the Millbrae community,” said franchise owners Jagjit Sethi and Charanpreet Singh, who also own Mountain Mike’s restaurants in Palo Alto and Campbell, with plans to open in Daly City later this year. “We’re looking forward to being a contributing member in the area and making tasty memories with our valued guests for many years to come!”

Known for its legendary pizza, family-friendly atmosphere that is perfect for all types of celebrations, and a commitment to the communities it serves, the new 2,000 sq. ft. Millbrae restaurant brings the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality, and value. Orders may also be placed via any of Mountain Mike’s delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The new Millbrae Mountain Mike’s is located at 1395 El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA, 94030 and can be reached by telephone at (650) 588-8550. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. A leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, fresh cut toppings covered to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 235 locations across California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality, and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Ashley Graham

Powerhouse Communications

ashley@powerhousecomm.com

