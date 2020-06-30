Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Temecula Location

Now Serving Temecula its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni Pizzas Via Contactless Delivery, Takeout & Dine-In

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its first Temecula, CA, location. Located in the Temecula Town Center near Target and HomeGoods, Mountain Mike’s Pizzas’ signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” is now available to Temecula-area locals. This is the first of two Temecula locations planned by franchisee, Robby Basati, who owns seven Mountain Mike’s locations throughout the Inland Empire.

With dining rooms throughout Riverside county cleared to reopen, Mountain Mike’s is putting the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their dine-in experience, in addition to adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, sections of the dining room have been blocked off to create physical distancing. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

“We are thrilled to make our Temecula debut with the option for our new guests to dine-in and experience the signature Mountain Mike’s environment. However, we are highly mindful of those who would prefer to eat at home, so we’ve taken extra precautions for takeout and delivery, such as adding tamper-proof seals and the option to order contactless delivery,” said Basati. “We are proud to open our doors in Temecula and, no matter how guests choose to experience Mountain Mike’s legendary pizza, we are ready and excited to begin serving our new community!”

Guests may also place orders through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. The new 2,770-sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and is one of the very first to feature the brand’s most updated restaurant design. With a large party room and big screen TVs throughout, the Temecula Mountain Mike’s is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. The Temecula location will offer Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouthwatering pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines.

Basati continued, “Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families and sports teams for more than 40 years and we’re happy to continue growing the brand throughout Southern California. It’s our goal to become integrated members of the Temecula community while giving our new friends and neighbors peace of mind when ordering from Mountain Mike’s.”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 27644 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA 92591 and can be reached by telephone at (951) 587-2100. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .