Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Redding Location

Home of Crispy, Curly Pepperoni Pizza & Family Fun Makes Shasta County Debut

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is excited to announce the opening of its first Redding, California location. Located between East Cypress Ave. and Hartnell Ave., the new Mountain Mike’s makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to Shasta County residents for the very first time. The new location is serving up Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

Owned and operated by Harnek Athwal, a Mountain Mike’s franchisee in Sacramento’s North Highlands for over 30 years, this new and expansive 4,950-sq. ft. Mountain Mike’s location aims to put family friendly fun at the forefront. With two party rooms filled with multiple TVs and surround sound, as well as a large kid’s game room featuring eight big screen TVs and a variety of entertaining arcade games great for children of all ages, this new restaurant is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of the Mountain Mike’s Pizza family for over 30 years and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to expand this amazing brand into new territories with our big, beautiful new restaurant in Redding,” said Athwal. “This new space is truly a testament to the evolvement of the Mountain Mike’s brand over these past few years, and it’s been wonderful to be involved so closely in this growth. We love that our Redding location features so much space and amenities for birthday celebrations, office parties, fundraisers and more, and we’re looking forward to serving up the unique pizza experience only Mountain Mike’s can deliver.”

The new Redding location offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, two large party rooms, a large kid’s game room, beer and wine. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly and zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Athwal continued, “We just want to say thank you to everyone who has come by to check us out already; we’re thrilled to meet our new neighbors and looking forward to becoming a contributing business in Redding for many years to come!”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 2727 Churn Creek Rd., Redding, CA 96002 and can be reached by telephone at (530) 221-8525. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 on Fridays and Saturdays. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .