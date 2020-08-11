Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Perris Location

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Inland Empire Expansion

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its first Perris location. Located in the Perris Plaza near Food 4 Less, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to Inland Empire locals. The Perris location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Robby Basati, who owns 14 Mountain Mike’s locations throughout California, six of which are in the Inland Empire.

With most California dining rooms ordered to close, Mountain Mike’s is offering its full menu of mouthwatering pizzas, oven-roasted wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines via patio dining, contactless delivery and carryout. Just as all Mountain Mike’s locations, the Perris team is putting the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s is adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, including all employees required to wear masks and gloves, and tamper-proof seals have also been implemented. Whether patio dining, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

“Although we’re not able to open our dining room just yet, we are proud to begin serving Mountain Mike’s signature pizzas, including our legendary crispy, curly pepperoni to the Perris community in the safest way possible,” said Robby Basati, Mountain Mike’s Perris franchisee. “We’re thrilled to be making our Perris debut and are looking forward to the day we can welcome guests into our restaurant to experience our unique dine-in environment as well.”

Guests may also place orders through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. Once dining rooms are permitted to reopen, the new 2,400-sq. ft. restaurant will offer the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and feature the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a large party room for guests, an outdoor patio and big screens throughout the dining room. Once dining rooms are permitted to reopen, the Perris Mountain Mike’s will be the ideal local spot for family gatherings, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations alike.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1688 N. Perris Blvd., Suite F1, Perris, CA 92571 and can be reached by telephone at (951) 657-6500. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .