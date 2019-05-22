Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Newman Location

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Brings Legendary Crispy Pepperoni Pizza to Stanislaus County

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Newman, California. Located near Main Street in downtown Newman, the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more locals in Stanislaus County. The new location in Newman serves Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and much more.

“Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families and groups throughout Stanislaus County for years, and we’re excited to open our first location in Newman, which makes it even more convenient for locals to visit us for the legendary pizza they love and crave,” said Palmira and Jose Reynoso, franchisees of the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza location in Newman. “We are committed to serving the Newman community and look forward to providing a comfortable place for our new and existing fans to receive the ultimate pizza experience. Locals are invited to come by with their families, sports teams and groups, whether it be for a big game, celebration or fundraiser, and our hope is to become an active part of the community for many years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 3,900-sq. ft. restaurant in Newman features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity room with arcade games, a large party room and big screen TVs throughout the dining room, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 1441 N Street, Newman, CA 95360 and can be reached by telephone at (209) 862-5080. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

