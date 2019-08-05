Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Location in Menifee

Family-Friendly Pizza Franchise Continues Inland Empire Expansion

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain is proud to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Menifee, California. Located in the Shoppes at the Lakes on the Southeast corner of Newport Rd. and Menifee Rd., the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Inland Empire. The new Menifee location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families, sports teams, groups and big game nights for more than 40 years, and we’re excited to take SoCal by storm as we continue our expansion throughout the Inland Empire and beyond,” said Robby Basati, Mountain Mike’s Southern California Area Development Agent. “Since opening our new Menifee location, we’ve already made fans out of many local pizza lovers who can’t get enough of our legendary crispy, curly Pepperoni Pizza. It’s been exciting introducing our delicious food to the community for the very first time, and we look forward to being a contributing business in the area for many years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,400-sq. ft. restaurant in Menifee features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a beautiful patio, a kids’ activity room with arcade games, seated bar counter and big screen TVs throughout the dining room, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 29101 Newport Road, Ste. 106, Menifee, CA 92584 and can be reached by telephone at (949) 438-1201. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

chelsea@powerhousecomm.com