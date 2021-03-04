Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Highland Location

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Brings More Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni to San Bernardino County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is proud to announce the opening of its first Highland location. Located in the Highland Crossing Shopping Center between Staples and LA Fitness, the new Mountain Mike’s makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to San Bernardino County locals. The new Highland location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Robby Basati, who owns 16 Mountain Mike’s locations throughout California and is slated open four more locations this year.

“We’re excited for the Highland community to experience the family-friendly atmosphere and mouthwatering pizza’s that has made Mountain Mike’s a household name in Northern California for over 40 years,” said Basati. “Although we’re not yet open indoors, it’s been awesome to serve up our signature pizzas, covered from edge-to-edge in our legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, in the safest way possible. We’re looking forward to providing our new neighbors the ultimate pizza experience for many years to come!”

The spacious 2,615 sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known and features the brand’s latest restaurant design just introduced last summer. With an exclusive outdoor patio, arcade room and big screen TVs throughout, the brand’s first Highland location is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made in-house daily. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Basati continued, “We’ve loved bringing Mountain Mike’s to pizza lovers throughout the Inland Empire and we’re eager to continue our expansion efforts throughout Southern California because everyone should have the chance to experience what Mountain Mike’s Pizza is all about!”

The new Highland Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 27967 Greenspot Rd., Suite 4, Highland, CA 92346 and can be reached by telephone at (909) 862-1000. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

