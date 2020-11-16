Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Fountain Valley Location

Orange County’s Newest Family Pizza Spot Features Brand’s Most Updated Store Design

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its new Fountain Valley location, the brand’s third restaurant in Orange County. The new Mountain Mike’s is located on the border of Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach in the Grocery Outlet-anchored Fountain Valley Square at Brookhurst St. and Garfield Ave. It is the latest restaurant to feature the company’s most updated design and makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to SoCal pizza lovers. The new Fountain Valley location is owned and operated by franchise partner Yvette Pettit, who owns three Mountain Mike’s restaurants throughout California including the recently opened Costa Mesa 17th Street location.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors in this completely fresh and remodeled shopping center and looking forward to introducing Mountain Mike’s Pizza to our new guests and their families throughout Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach,” said Pettit. “The area is hungry for a family-friendly concept like ours and we’re confident our new SoCal communities will quickly understand why Mountain Mike’s has been a household name in Northern California for more than 40 years.”

Now that Orange County dining rooms are permitted to operate at limited capacity, the nearly 3,000-sq. ft. restaurant showcases the brand’s completely renovated design that is inspired by the great outdoors and caters to the adventurous spirit. This newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza location features a seated bar with 10 beers on tap, arcade games and nine 75” big screens throughout. Contemporary design elements include exposed wood and shiplap, modern light fixtures, picturesque mountainscape murals and local community accents. With the Mountain Mike’s Franchise Support Center headquartered just a few miles away in Newport Beach, the much-anticipated Fountain Valley location will serve as an innovation kitchen for R&D, along with a test and training center to continually share best practices with franchisees systemwide.

Serving up mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. While the brand continues to innovate the dine-in experience, guests can count on Mountain Mike’s to delivery on safety, freshness, quality and value when it comes to carry out and contactless delivery as well. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Pettit continued, “I just love our Fountain Valley Square location as it reflects how far the Mountain Mike’s brand has come, and we’re eager to continue expansion throughout Southern California because everyone should have the chance to experience what Mountain Mike’s Pizza is all about!”

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 18886 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA 92807 and can be reached at (657) 231-9674. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 220 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and celebrations. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

