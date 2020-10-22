Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Aptos Location

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Expansion Throughout California’s Central Coast

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its first Aptos location. Located in the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center just outside Santa Cruz, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to Santa Cruz County locals. The Aptos location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Robby Basati, who owns 15 Mountain Mike’s locations throughout California.

With dining rooms across Santa Cruz County cleared to reopen, Mountain Mike’s is putting the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their dine-in experience, in addition to adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, sections of the dining room have been blocked off to create physical distancing. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

“We’re excited for Aptos residents to experience the mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere that has made Mountain Mike’s a household name throughout Northern California for over 40 years,” said Basati, Mountain Mike’s Aptos franchisee. “Becoming a contributing member of the Aptos community is a top priority for us, and we’re looking forward to welcoming locals into their very own Mountain Mike’s!

Serving up mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is the ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events and celebrations. All signature pizzas are made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and dough that’s made fresh in-house daily. The new 2,770-sq. ft. restaurant offers the same welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, arcade games, an expansive outdoor patio, and seven 75-inch flatscreens throughout. Guests may also place orders through the following Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash and Grubhub.

The Aptos Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 121 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, CA 95003 and can be reached by telephone at (831) 612-6433. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

