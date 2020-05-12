Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Fifth Oakland Location

Now Serving its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni Via Contactless Delivery & Carryout

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the opening of its fifth Oakland location. Located near the Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Arena, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more residents of Alameda County. With the dining room currently closed due to shelter-in-place, Mountain Mike’s is offering its full menu of mouth watering pizzas, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines via contactless delivery and carryout.

“Although we’re not able to open our dining rooms just yet, we are proud to begin serving Mountain Mike’s signature pizzas to the Oakland community in the safest way possible,” said Bhimsen Khadka, one of three franchise partners of the new Oakland Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “We’re thrilled to make Mountain Mike’s legendary pizza even easier to access and enjoy with the addition of a new Oakland location and are looking forward to the day we can welcome guests into our restaurant to experience our unique dine-in environment.”

Guests may also place orders through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. Once the dining rooms are permitted to reopen, the newest 2,200-sq. ft. Oakland location will offer the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, with big screen TVs throughout and featuring the brand’s most updated restaurant design. When dining rooms are permitted to reopen, this new location will be the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly and zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s carryout, contactless delivery or dine-in when available, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Khadka continued, “Mountain Mike’s has offered carryout and delivery for over 40 years and we’ve recently added enhanced levels of safety and convenience to our process, like tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, as well as adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the CDC and the State of California to give our guests peace of mind when ordering from Mountain Mike’s.”

The newest Oakland Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 646 Hegenberger Rd. Suite 101, Oakland, CA 94621 and can be reached at (510) 639-7777. Daily hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .