Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Eighth Location in Modesto

Family-Friendly Pizza Spot Serves Up More Curly Pepperoni in the Central Valley

Newport Beach, CA (Restaurant News Release) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Modesto, California. Now operating in the Save Mart Supermarkets Shopping Center next door to the AutoZone on Pelandale Avenue, the new restaurant’s opening makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in the Central Valley. The new Modesto location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, new bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“For decades, Mountain Mike’s has been Modesto’s favorite destination for irresistible crispy, curly Pepperoni Pizza and a wide range of delicious, made-to-order menu items,” said John Maddox, Area Developer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With the same family-friendly atmosphere and exceptional food our fans in the area know and love, our newest Modesto location makes it even more convenient for locals to satisfy their pizza cravings. And true to Mountain Mike’s tradition, we plan to be an active part of the community and look forward to welcoming families, solo diners and groups of all sizes to this location for years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 2,539-sq. ft. restaurant in Modesto features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity area with arcade games and big screen TVs throughout, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 3601 Pelandale Ave., Modesto, CA 95356 and can be reached by telephone at (209) 497-6799. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

