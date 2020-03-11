Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Doors to Second Los Banos Location

Family-Friendly Pizza Spot Serves Up More Crispy, Curly Pepperoni in Central California

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is excited to announce the opening of its second Los Banos location. Located in College Plaza near Ward Avenue, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more Los Banos locals. The new location is serving up Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

“With the same family-friendly atmosphere and exceptional food the community has come to love about Mountain Mike’s for over 40 years, our new Los Banos location makes it more convenient than ever for our neighbors to satisfy their pizza cravings,” said Tariq Abedi, the Mountain Mike’s franchisee operating the new Los Banos location. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from guests in the neighborhood so far, and are looking forward to hosting family dinners, game day parties and celebrations of all kinds for many years to come.”

The new over 3,200-sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, a large party room for guests, beer and wine. With big screen TVs throughout the dining room, this new location is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly and zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 2260 East Pacheco Blvd. Suite A & B, Los Banos, CA 93635 and can be reached by telephone at (209) 710-9190. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .