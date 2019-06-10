Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Doors in Monterey

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Brings More Crispy, Curly Pepperoni to the Central Coast

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Monterey, California. Located in the Cypress Plaza Shopping Center on the corner of Abrego Street and Fremont Street, the new Mountain Mike’s restaurant makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests along the Central Coast. The new Monterey location serves Mountain Mike’s menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a full bar.

“Since opening our doors to the Monterey community, we’ve already received a warm welcome from both new guests and those who have visited other locations in neighboring cities and love our delicious pizza,” said Kamaljit Singh Dhaliwal, franchisee of the new Monterey Mountain Mike’s Pizza location who operates the restaurant with his wife, Kanwalbir Kaur. “Our big, beautiful new restaurant is the perfect spot for birthday celebrations, office parties, fundraisers and more, and we’re looking forward to serving up the unique pizza experience only Mountain Mike’s can deliver for many years to come.”

Offering the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for, the 5,000-sq. ft. restaurant in Monterey features the brand’s most updated restaurant design and a kids’ activity room with arcade games, a seated bar counter and big screen TVs throughout the dining room, making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 724 Abrego St., Monterey, CA 93940 and can be reached by telephone at (831) 920-1442. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikes.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

After opening its inaugural restaurant in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has become known for its inviting, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza made using simple, fresh and quality ingredients. After four decades, Mountain Mike’s remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and deliver the freshest and tastiest pizzas on the West Coast, and has grown to more than 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. With a menu of superb pizza, wings, sides and more, as well as a fresh salad bar and selection of wine and beer, Mountain Mike’s offers a comfortable dine-in experience for lunch and dinner in addition to online ordering, takeout and delivery. For more of the latest, visit www.mountainmikes.com or check out Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

